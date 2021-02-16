A staff member works at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua A staff member works at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong panel backs Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in the city

  • Group of 12 experts gives unanimous support for Chinese manufacturer’s vaccine after reviewing new data
  • Recommendation is for second dose to be given 28 days after first

Victor Ting and Danny Lee

Updated: 7:37pm, 16 Feb, 2021

A staff member works at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
A staff member works at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
