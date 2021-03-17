A Cathay Pacific aircraft approaches the runway at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Washington warns it could restrict Cathay Pacific Airways flights over Hong Kong quarantine rules
- US Department of Transportation says it will retaliate against city’s quarantine rules that forced FedEx to move 180 pilots out of Hong Kong
- Hong Kong on February 20 imposed quarantine rules on crew flying into city, only exempting those from mainland China and Anchorage, Alaska
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A Cathay Pacific aircraft approaches the runway at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong