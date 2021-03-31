A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Coronavirus: aircrew quarantine rules will be lifted if enough staff get Covid-19 vaccine, Hong Kong government tells airlines
- Sources say government told Hong Kong-based carriers that it would remove measures if vaccination rates among pilots and cabin crew improved
- Removal of rules could begin to help improve the battered finances of beleaguered airlines and start the long recovery from the impact of the pandemic
