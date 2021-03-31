A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout
A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus /  Greater China

exclusive | Coronavirus: aircrew quarantine rules will be lifted if enough staff get Covid-19 vaccine, Hong Kong government tells airlines

  • Sources say government told Hong Kong-based carriers that it would remove measures if vaccination rates among pilots and cabin crew improved
  • Removal of rules could begin to help improve the battered finances of beleaguered airlines and start the long recovery from the impact of the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:06pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout
A Hong Kong Airlines employee receives their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE