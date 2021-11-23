Pfizer is the developer behind one antiviral drug that shows promise against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Pfizer is the developer behind one antiviral drug that shows promise against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus /  Greater China

Antivirals shared are a problem eased in the fight against Covid-19

  • There are signs of hope in the form of two first-generation oral medications, which require further observation
  • China also has some potential treatments in the pipeline and should consider sharing them with low-income countries

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:59pm, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pfizer is the developer behind one antiviral drug that shows promise against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Pfizer is the developer behind one antiviral drug that shows promise against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE