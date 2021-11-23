Pfizer is the developer behind one antiviral drug that shows promise against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Antivirals shared are a problem eased in the fight against Covid-19
- There are signs of hope in the form of two first-generation oral medications, which require further observation
- China also has some potential treatments in the pipeline and should consider sharing them with low-income countries
