Lifting travel restrictions could have a huge impact on cases in China, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. Photo: Bloomberg
China risks ‘colossal Covid-19 outbreak’ by opening up, study finds
- Peking University mathematicians say lifting travel bans could unleash a flood of cases in the country
- The pressure on the health system would be unbearable, they say
Topic | Coronavirus China
Lifting travel restrictions could have a huge impact on cases in China, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. Photo: Bloomberg