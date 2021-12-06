A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive in Medan, Indonesia, on November 29, 2021. WHO is also looking to China and India to try to tap into their vaccine technologies. Photo: EPA-EFE
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive in Medan, Indonesia, on November 29, 2021. WHO is also looking to China and India to try to tap into their vaccine technologies. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Coronavirus: WHO appeals to Chinese pharmaceutical firms to share vaccine patents

  • WHO is looking to China and India to share patents to help boost Covid-19 jabs in developing countries
  • As the world grapples with the emerging Omicron strain, China’s president pledges to supply a further 1 billion vaccine doses to Africa next year

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 5:07pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive in Medan, Indonesia, on November 29, 2021. WHO is also looking to China and India to try to tap into their vaccine technologies. Photo: EPA-EFE
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive in Medan, Indonesia, on November 29, 2021. WHO is also looking to China and India to try to tap into their vaccine technologies. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE