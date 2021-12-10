Laboratory-related case threatens to undo Taiwan’s hard-won success in stamping out Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan on Covid-19 alert after infected mouse bites lab worker

  • Woman in her 20s is Taiwan’s first local Covid-19 case since November 5
  • Authorities confirm she was bitten by an infected laboratory mouse, but say further investigation is needed to see if that was the source of transmission

Updated: 4:24pm, 10 Dec, 2021

