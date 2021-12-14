A 67-year-old man is being treated at Guangzhou Number 8 Hospital after testing positive to the Omicron variant. Photo: Xinhua
developing | Omicron: Guangzhou reports China’s second case of variant
- Man entered the country and repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 during his 14 days in quarantine before returning positive result
- China reported the first imported Omicron case in Tianjin on Monday
