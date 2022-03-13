Residents line up in the snow for Covid-19 screening in Changchun, Jilin province. Photo: AP
developing | China Covid-19 cases surge by 3 times to cross 3,000 in most severe outbreak since 2020
- After topping 1,000 for two days, locally transmitted cases surged to more than 3,100, mostly driven by Jilin province
- Vice-premier Sun Chunlan calls the outbreaks ‘complicated and severe’, urges control of cluster transmissions
Residents line up in the snow for Covid-19 screening in Changchun, Jilin province. Photo: AP