Blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown promising results. Photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccine trial by Oxford, AstraZeneca prompts immune response
- In research published in The Lancet, Oxford University said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response for at least two months
- Chinese researchers also published a study on their experimental Covid-19 vaccine, using a similar technique as the Oxford scientists
