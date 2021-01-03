Fraudsters have tried to exploit the demand for masks. Photo: AFP
Chinese man jailed for more than six years over medical equipment scam at height of coronavirus pandemic
- The fraudster from Hubei province collected orders worth US$61,000 but spent most of the money on online gambling
- In another case in the same city, two men were jailed and fined for using fake documents to import medical supplies
