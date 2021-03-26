Twelve people in Hong Kong have experienced facial paralysis after receiving Covid-19 vaccinations. All but one took the Sinovac jab. Photo: Xinhua
Young Hong Kong man describes ordeal of facial paralysis after receiving Covid-19 vaccine
- Wilson Lam, 26, fainted and woke up in hospital with Bell’s palsy after receiving his shot earlier this week
- But health experts stress that no direct link between the temporary condition and vaccines has been established
