Young Hong Kong man describes ordeal of facial paralysis after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

  • Wilson Lam, 26, fainted and woke up in hospital with Bell’s palsy after receiving his shot earlier this week
  • But health experts stress that no direct link between the temporary condition and vaccines has been established

Lilian Cheng  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:48am, 27 Mar, 2021

