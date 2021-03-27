People queue up for Covid-19 vaccines in Sha Tin on Saturday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong records zero local coronavirus infections for first time since November; six imported cases logged
- The last time the city recorded no local cases was on November 16, before the fourth wave of infections took off
- Government pandemic adviser Yuen Kwok-yung says Hong Kong is “edging towards” its goal of zero daily cases, and urges residents to get vaccinated as a precaution
