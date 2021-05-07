A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia will resume flights from India; Japan extends restrictions
- Meanwhile, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak fined for breaching coronavirus rules
- Thai authorities expect to receive 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine before end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP