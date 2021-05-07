A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia will resume flights from India; Japan extends restrictions

  • Meanwhile, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak fined for breaching coronavirus rules
  • Thai authorities expect to receive 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine before end of the year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:57pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen in a tent in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE