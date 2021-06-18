A new study by Chinese University aims to shed light on the plight of the intellectually disabled and their carers in Hong Kong amid the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: intellectually disabled in Hong Kong more confined, spend less time outdoors amid pandemic than others worldwide, study finds
- Findings are part of Chinese University survey done in 19 countries on carers, with 269 of them from city
- Other results include more than 70 per cent of respondents voicing dissatisfaction with Covid-19 government information
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A new study by Chinese University aims to shed light on the plight of the intellectually disabled and their carers in Hong Kong amid the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images