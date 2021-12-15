Vaccine hesitancy and logistics problems are playing their part in keeping inoculation rates down in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Omicron looms, Africa battles to get vaccine shots in arms
- Some countries are destroying doses donated with too little time left before expiration dates
- Vaccine hesitancy and logistics problems are also playing their part in keeping inoculation rates down
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
