Vaccine hesitancy and logistics problems are playing their part in keeping inoculation rates down in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus /  Health & Medicine

As Omicron looms, Africa battles to get vaccine shots in arms

  • Some countries are destroying doses donated with too little time left before expiration dates
  • Vaccine hesitancy and logistics problems are also playing their part in keeping inoculation rates down

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Dec, 2021

