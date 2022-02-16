A teenager receives a dose of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia on February 10. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Covid-19 cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable
- The World Health Organization said just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week
- The biggest number of new cases was seen in Russia. Cases there and elsewhere in Eastern Europe doubled in recent weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
