A teenager receives a dose of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia on February 10. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Covid-19 cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable

  • The World Health Organization said just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week
  • The biggest number of new cases was seen in Russia. Cases there and elsewhere in Eastern Europe doubled in recent weeks

Associated Press
Updated: 7:16pm, 16 Feb, 2022

