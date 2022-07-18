Vincent Wu, a doctor in Guangdong province, is among the millions of people involved in the mass testing that forms the basis of China’s dynamic zero-Covid approach to containing the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19. A doctor in the emergency unit of a hospital in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, he was the only testing worker in one village when a new outbreak struck in mid-April. He was assigned to assist in mass testing after intensive training. Wearing full protective gear, Wu was drenched with sweat after testing 100 to 150 people an hour for 11 hours. In three days, he tested over 5,000 people in local communities and at schools. “It’s really tiring … And to be honest, there’s no gain at all,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m a doctor, I have routine work at the emergency unit. I cannot say if the patients or the tests need me more, but I’m inclined to the former.” Endless mass testing has put China’s medical resources under great pressure and disrupted the normal operation of hospitals. Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission, wrote in May that dedicated teams would be set up to carry out the swab tests so that healthcare workers are not pulled away from the hospital system when outbreaks occur. Health authorities have since relaxed rules that required tests to be administered by licensed medical professionals, while encouraging big cities to hire more “personnel with health-related professional qualifications”. Many cities now use third-party testing companies, boosting the demand for temporary sample-takers and laboratory technicians. ‘We need a long-term plan’: how long can China continue mass Covid testing? Since the pandemic started in late 2019, full-time medical workers have been assigned to test sites as part of their daily jobs or in their spare time, in many cases without extra pay. Wang Wei, a 29-year-old nurse in Liaoning province, said her medical team once set off at 3am, travelled for three hours by bus to a neighbouring city and worked for 10 hours at a mass testing site without a break. Since the pandemic began, she has never received any subsidies for the extra testing work, which even occupies her holidays. “We have to overcome the difficulties of extremely hot and humid weather in summer, or very cold weather in winter,” Wang said. “Also, we must not drink water or eat too much, and learn to hold our urine and wear nappies.” From April to May, Yimi Research, a medical platform, surveyed 1,250 doctors and nurses across China about their living conditions. It found that about 70 per cent had seen their workload increase significantly during the pandemic and that 76 per cent were earning less than before it began. Ninety-six per cent of the medical workers had taken part in the battle against the pandemic, with 82 per cent still carrying out their daily jobs in hospitals. Nearly 70 per cent reported more frequent anxiety than before the pandemic. “If possible, I’d rather not do any more testing work,” Wu said. Testing, however, is at the core of China’s unique approach to fighting the pandemic, with “nucleic acid test” mentioned 353 times in new guidelines issued by the National Health Commission. As regular negative nucleic acid results became a requirement for those wanting to go to school, work, shop or dine out, major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, in Guangdong, set up Covid-19 testing booths near residential communities. But there is a huge gap between the demand for testers and their supply. “The first step for nucleic acid testing is to have enough personnel,” Wang said. According to health commission guidelines, a city needs at least one test site for every 2,000 to 3,000 people. Every site should be equipped with four to five booths, eight to 10 testers and four to five assistants. The assistants, usually from the local neighbourhood committee, should include at least one information collector, responsible for checking residents’ identities and entering their health records into a computerised system, and a guard to maintain order, Wang said. The test sites also need cleaners and logistics staff to cope with test tubes, sanitisers, sample and medical waste bags, air filtration systems, cold storage items and ultraviolet lamps used for disinfection. China’s Covid mass testing regime is creating a sea of medical waste Big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, with populations of over 20 million, each need about 100,000 testing workers and 50,000 assistants. By May, however, there were only about 153,000 professionals working in over 13,000 medical and health institutions across China to provide nucleic acid testing services, according to the health commission. As a result, many cities are using third-party testing companies that hire unemployed doctors, nurses and pharmacists as temporary testers. Zhao Yonggang, 39, worked as a general practitioner, salesman, delivery man and licensed pharmacist in the healthcare industry in Xian, Shaanxi province, for nearly two decades. When his pharmacy went bankrupt, he sold his flat and turned to gig jobs to support his family of four. In May, after hearing about a surge in demand for testers, he went to Beijing, which was logging dozens of cases a day. “Testing is more technical and has higher pay than other gig jobs,” Zhao said. Testing is a booming business . Soochow Securities chief macroeconomic analyst Tao Chuan estimates that a year’s mass testing for the roughly 505 million residents of China’s first and second-tier cities could cost more than 1.7 trillion yuan (US$257 billion) – about 1.5 per cent of China’s GDP last year, or about 8.7 per cent of fiscal revenue. Companies collaborating with local governments on testing seek workers through employment agencies, who post tens of thousands of advertisements on recruitment websites and social media platforms. Dozens of advertisements flow into countless chat groups every day, with vacancies snapped up in seconds. Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, the three cities where demand is greatest, offer monthly salaries ranging from 5,000 yuan to 10,000 yuan for testers, and 3,500 yuan to 4,500 yuan for assistants. The basic requirement for becoming a tester is to have health-related credentials and certificates, such as being a licensed doctor, nurse or pharmacist, and preferably be under 45. Locations include local communities, shopping malls, public squares, company offices and industrial estates. Daily working times range from six to nine hours, with a lunch break of one to two hours. Testers are paid an average of 50 yuan an hour, information collectors 25 yuan an hour, and guards 20 yuan an hour. Most workers are paid daily or weekly, because those seeking such jobs are worried they might not get paid. Zhao joined over 50 chat groups on the WeChat messaging app, each with 200 to 500 members from different provinces alert to any recruitment advertisements that pop up. He found a job within days, but said no contract was signed, something that took him a while to get used to. ‘This is ridiculous’: China’s new Covid-19 normal complicated, bewildering “There’s no contract. You just find the job in the groups and jump on it directly,” Zhao said. “If you’re a troublemaker, just don’t come. The agents will blacklist you and they’re not worried about hiring at all. Too many people want the job. “Over 95 per cent of us can’t find a stable job elsewhere, and that’s why we’re here.” He said 90 per cent of those taking such jobs were nurses and 60 per cent were born after 1990. They included housewives with families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, fresh graduates who had passed the nursing exam but were unable to find a job, and those who used to earn just 3,000 yuan a month working in smaller hospitals. Earlier this year, when requirements were lax, many gig workers – former security guards, delivery and factory workers, cleaners or restaurant staff – were also recruited as sample-takers, Zhao said, but those without professional licences were now more likely to be employed as assistants. However, he said, many temporary testers, even those with medical credentials, lacked proper training from employment agencies or testing companies, and they had to start work the day after securing a job. “They expect you to be an experienced tester,” Zhao said. “Nobody has the time to teach you anything. You have to prove you have already mastered the skills or you have to quickly learn from others.” Zhao worked nonstop for more than 50 days after arriving in Beijing, until he became a close contact after one day’s work in a supermarket late last month. He went into quarantine for a week, and still does not know whether the agency will cover the 525 yuan it cost. He is now back looking for work as a temporary tester in Beijing, which is battling an outbreak of the BA.5.2 Omicron subvariant. “I don’t know when the pandemic will be over in Beijing, but I’ll stay as long as I can find a testing job,” he said. “The longer the working time, the better. As long as I can make money, I don’t feel tired.”