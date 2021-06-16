New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks with the skyline of Manhattan behind him on Tuesday as he announces the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Reuters
New York and California reopen as most Covid-19 restrictions are lifted
- ‘Life is about celebrating. Life is about enjoying. Life is about interacting,’ says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Leaders of both states cite high vaccination rates among their residents, but add that a degree of caution is still necessary
