Protesters take part in an anti-vaccination rally in Toronto, Canada, Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Hit and run at vaccine protests in Canada; Russia reaches 180,000 cases daily
- A smoke bomb was deployed and four men were injured in a hit-and-run incident as Canadians demonstrated against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions
- Elsewhere, in Russia new cases rise tenfold; Israel’s severely ill reach record high; new health organisation for African nations in response to pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
