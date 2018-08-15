Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman has used a memoir to detail some of the faux pas of Donald Trump before and since he became US president.

What she says about Trump, his vulgar jokes and use of offensive language paint an unflattering picture of a man she has known since the early days of his reality TV career on The Apprentice.

But it’s not as if we haven’t seen that side of the man already. Never mind his Twitter feed – here are five of Trump’s most notorious public statements and private boasts.

1. “Grab them by the p***y”

In October 2016, two days before the second presidential debate between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, a tape was released of a conversation between Trump and a TV host, Billy Bush, while they were on their way to film an episode of the show Access Hollywood. On the tape, recorded in 2005, Trump described in vulgar terms his attempt to seduce a married woman, and said he might kiss a female celebrity the pair were going to meet.

“I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything,” he told Bush.

Trump acknowledged the authenticity of the conversation and apologised afterwards. “I said it, I was wrong, and I apologise,” he said. He had never said he was a perfect person, he added, nor had he pretended to be someone that he wasn’t.

Early in 2017, however, Trump suggested to a senator that the tape was not “authentic”.

2. “She’s in such good physical shape”

Undeterred by the Access Hollywood episode, Trump continued to pass comment on women’s figures, albeit in less vulgar terms.

In July 2017 Trump, during a visit to France, said to French first lady Brigitte Macron: “You’re in such good shape.” He then turned to President Emmanuel Macron and said: “She’s in such good physical shape.” Turning back towards Mrs Macron, he added: “Beautiful.” The French first lady seemed to take a step back and grabbed the arm of US first lady Melania Trump, who nodded and smiled. A video clip of the encounter went viral online.

This is a man who has a pathological need for attention

Lisa Navarrete, spokesperson for the National Council of La Raza

3. “They’re rapists”

When Trump announced his run for the presidency in June 2015 he faced intense criticism when he said Mexican immigrants to the United States were rapists.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you,” he repeated, pointing at the audience. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with [them]. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

In the face of widespread criticism, Trump defended his words in subsequent interviews and expressed no regret for them.

“This is a man who has a pathological need for attention,” said Lisa Navarrete, spokesperson for the National Council of La Raza, a Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organisation. “I look at him as a two-year-old who will say a naughty word to get their parents’ attention. That’s what he’s doing.”

4. “A total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States”

In 2015 a mass shooting that killed 14 people and injured 22 in San Bernardino, California, was carried out by a couple, one of them Muslim, who the FBI said were “home-grown violent extremists” inspired by foreign terrorist groups.

After the shooting, Trump demanded “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on”.

5. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody”

In January 2016, speaking at a campaign rally in the state of Iowa, Trump boasted he felt so confident of defeating his rivals for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination that he could commit murder and at the same time maintain his lead over them.

“They say I have the most loyal people [in Iowa] … I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he said, gesturing as if he was firing a gun. “It’s, like, incredible.”