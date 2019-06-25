Channels

Roughly 200 mainlanders came to Hong Kong last year to march in celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the Cultural Revolution. Photo: Choi Chi-yuk
Culture

Still alive and kicking: the underrated influence of neo-Maoists in today’s China

  • In ‘The New Red Guards’, Jude Blanchette argues that in market-focused China, the Communist Party sees neo-Maoists as both a headache and a help.
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 11:51pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:51pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Professor Julia Lovell at Cambridge University. Picture: Mike Clarke
Long Reads

Maoism’s inherent contradictions unpacked in China scholar Julia Lovell’s new book

  • Mao Zedong was a vehemently autocratic leader yet he compelled his Red Guards to dismantle the party that he himself had built
  • Rebels and regimes across the globe have remade Maoism in their own disparate images
Topic |   Books and Literature
James Kidd

James Kidd  

Published: 3:00pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:32pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Professor Julia Lovell at Cambridge University. Picture: Mike Clarke
