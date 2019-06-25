Roughly 200 mainlanders came to Hong Kong last year to march in celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the Cultural Revolution. Photo: Choi Chi-yuk
Still alive and kicking: the underrated influence of neo-Maoists in today’s China
- In ‘The New Red Guards’, Jude Blanchette argues that in market-focused China, the Communist Party sees neo-Maoists as both a headache and a help.
Professor Julia Lovell at Cambridge University. Picture: Mike Clarke
Maoism’s inherent contradictions unpacked in China scholar Julia Lovell’s new book
- Mao Zedong was a vehemently autocratic leader yet he compelled his Red Guards to dismantle the party that he himself had built
- Rebels and regimes across the globe have remade Maoism in their own disparate images
