Despite new laws introduced in 2016, domestic violence remains a major issue in China. Photo: Shutterstock Despite new laws introduced in 2016, domestic violence remains a major issue in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Culture

International Women’s Day: China looks at domestic violence, illegal surrogacy, and paternity leave

  • Legal loopholes and market demand have resulted in a commercial surrogacy boom in China
  • China’s anti-domestic violence law has been poorly enforced with victims’ reports to police often ignored or not recognised as domestic violence

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:29pm, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
