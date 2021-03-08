Despite new laws introduced in 2016, domestic violence remains a major issue in China. Photo: Shutterstock
International Women’s Day: China looks at domestic violence, illegal surrogacy, and paternity leave
- Legal loopholes and market demand have resulted in a commercial surrogacy boom in China
- China’s anti-domestic violence law has been poorly enforced with victims’ reports to police often ignored or not recognised as domestic violence
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
