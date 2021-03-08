Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines has suspended two staff after an altercation during a flight turned violent. Photo: Handout
China’s Donghai Airlines suspends pilot and male attendant after allegedly fighting mid-flight over a toilet incident
- The fight left the flight attendant with a broken arm and the pilot with a missing tooth, according to reports
- The fight began after a passenger ignored instructions to return to their seat during a dispute over the toilet in the first class section
Topic | Aviation
