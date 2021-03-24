The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout
The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout
China economy
Culture

Historical discovery revives wild theories of an alien civilisation in ancient China, but experts say no way

  • The artefact’s wide facial features have caused outlandish speculation, but experts refute the theory that aliens were the original owners
  • Archaeologists have said the suggestion of extraterrestrials is very far fetched and not supported by any available evidence

Topic |   China economy
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout
The discovery of unusual artefacts in China has prompted speculation about aliens, but experts have said this is not the case. Photo: SCMP/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE