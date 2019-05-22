Channels

Author Jokha Alharthi being interviewed after winning the Man Booker International Prize on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Books

With Celestial Bodies, Omani author Jokha Alharthi becomes first Arabic-language writer to win Man Booker International Prize

  • Novel tells story of three sisters in Oman, and confronts country’s history of slavery
  • She will split US$64,000 purse with her UK-based translator, Marilyn Booth
Topic |   Books and Literature
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:57am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:57am, 22 May, 2019

Author Jokha Alharthi being interviewed after winning the Man Booker International Prize on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
An illustration of Mary Jane Kelly (circa 1888), one of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper. Illustration: Alamy
Arts & Culture

Jack the Ripper victims’ reputations largely restored in book about their lives, not their deaths

  • Historian Hallie Rubenhold traces the paths that led serial killer’s victims – poor, illiterate and sent to work as servants – to the slums of London’s East End
  • Theirs were lives where one false step meant destitution – and the workhouse or the streets; but only one was a prostitute, she writes; alcohol was their vice
Topic |   Books and Literature
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 May, 2019

An illustration of Mary Jane Kelly (circa 1888), one of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper. Illustration: Alamy
