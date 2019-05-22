Author Jokha Alharthi being interviewed after winning the Man Booker International Prize on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
With Celestial Bodies, Omani author Jokha Alharthi becomes first Arabic-language writer to win Man Booker International Prize
- Novel tells story of three sisters in Oman, and confronts country’s history of slavery
- She will split US$64,000 purse with her UK-based translator, Marilyn Booth
Topic | Books and Literature
Author Jokha Alharthi being interviewed after winning the Man Booker International Prize on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
An illustration of Mary Jane Kelly (circa 1888), one of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper. Illustration: Alamy
Jack the Ripper victims’ reputations largely restored in book about their lives, not their deaths
- Historian Hallie Rubenhold traces the paths that led serial killer’s victims – poor, illiterate and sent to work as servants – to the slums of London’s East End
- Theirs were lives where one false step meant destitution – and the workhouse or the streets; but only one was a prostitute, she writes; alcohol was their vice
Topic | Books and Literature
An illustration of Mary Jane Kelly (circa 1888), one of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper. Illustration: Alamy