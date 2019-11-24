Channels

Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong holds his award for Best Director at the 56th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday. Chung won for the film “A Sun” at this year's Golden Horse Awards, which is the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual event. Photo: AP
Film & TV

Taiwan family drama ‘A Sun’ wins top honours at Golden Horse film awards amid boycott by Beijing

  • The night’s biggest winner was Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong’s ‘A Sun’ which took best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best editing awards
  • In another move likely to annoy Beijing, Taiwanese composer Lu Lu-ming on Saturday voiced support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:42am, 24 Nov, 2019

Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong holds his award for Best Director at the 56th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday. Chung won for the film “A Sun” at this year's Golden Horse Awards, which is the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual event. Photo: AP
Mainland director Zhang Yimou takes home the best director award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, last year. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese-language film world split as Taiwan counts down to Golden Horse awards

  • Cross-strait divide forces movie industry to take sides as mainland schedules Golden Roosters for the same night
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Nov, 2019

Mainland director Zhang Yimou takes home the best director award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, last year. Photo: AP
