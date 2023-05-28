French director Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or for the film Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
France’s Justine Triet wins Cannes Film Festival’s top prize with Anatomy of a Fall
- Accepting the Palme d’Or on Saturday, Triet criticised how the protest against pension reforms in France ‘has been denied and repressed in a shocking way’
- Best actor went to Japan’s Koji Yakusho, who plays a toilet cleaner in Tokyo in director Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days
