French director Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or for the film Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cannes Film Festival
Culture /  Film & TV

France’s Justine Triet wins Cannes Film Festival’s top prize with Anatomy of a Fall

  • Accepting the Palme d’Or on Saturday, Triet criticised how the protest against pension reforms in France ‘has been denied and repressed in a shocking way’
  • Best actor went to Japan’s Koji Yakusho, who plays a toilet cleaner in Tokyo in director Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:22am, 28 May, 2023

