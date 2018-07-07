Singer Chris Brown was arrested and charged with felony battery following a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida, police officials said on Friday.

The arrest was the troubled star’s latest brush with the law.

Brown was taken into custody by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies for an outstanding warrant around 11pm on Thursday, just after his Coral Sky Amphitheatre show had wrapped up, according to jail records.

He was booked on a charge of felony battery and released after he posted a $2,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrest was related to a warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and stemmed from an April 2017 incident in which Brown reportedly attacked a photographer at a Tampa’s Aja Channelside nightclub.

The singer was due to return to Tampa on Friday for a concert as part of his ongoing tour, which is expected to continue through early August.

A photo posted to the singer’s Instagram account early Friday morning was captioned “Show tomorrow!!!!”



Chris Brown’s pattern of abuse

Brown, 29, has a lengthy history of legal troubles, including a domestic violence arrest in 2009 after beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the Grammys award show, a 2013 hit-and-run and a 2016 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with the police in Los Angeles.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault for punching a fan who had attempted to take a picture with him outside the W Hotel in Washington.

Brown was discovered by record label scouts when he was a boy working at his father’s service station in Virginia. He quickly found success with his rich singing voice, but he has been in the news more often in recent years for his legal troubles.

A representative for Brown did not immediately return a request for comment.