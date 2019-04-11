Premiums collected from mainland Chinese visitors made up 30 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual total for personal insurance in 2018, almost double the level in 2015, according to figures from Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s middle class still seeking protection in Hong Kong’s insurance market despite forex crackdown
- Premiums collected from mainland Chinese visitors made up 30 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual total for personal insurance in 2018
- Beijing only allows a US$50,000 foreign exchange per year, while UnionPay has blocked citizens from buying insurance investment products in Hong Kong
The International Monetary Fund has increased its growth forecast for China’s economy for this year by a small margin, despite the headwinds circling the global economy. Photo: Xinhau
China’s growth forecast for 2019 raised by IMF despite trade war and global downturn
- International Monetary Fund sees global growth rebound in the second half of the year on easing of trade tensions
- But IMF warns that risks to the forecast remain to the downside
