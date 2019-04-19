Terry Gou is Taiwan’s richest man with a net worth of US$7.6 billion. Photo: EPA
Taiwan presidential run by Terry Gou creates ‘uncertain’ future for Foxconn, analysts say
- Taiwan’s richest man will take part in the opposition Kuomintang’s primaries for the 2020 race to challenge current president Tsai Ing-wen
- Foxconn is the world’s largest iPhone assembler, with 45 factories scattered throughout mainland China
Topic | Taiwan
Gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales all improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved overall economic sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg
China consumer spending ‘not fully recovered’ from US-China trade war despite improving sentiment
- Nominal growth rate of household consumption actually slowed further to 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, down from 8.0 per cent in the fourth quarter
- But gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved sentiment
Topic | China economy
