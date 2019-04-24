Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspecting the Piraeus Container Terminal near Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo: Xinhua
EU investment rules leave over 80 per cent of Chinese firms feeling discriminated against, survey says
- The European Union is the largest recipient of Chinese investment, but the bloc introduced new rules on foreign investment in April
- Chinese foreign direct investment into Europe and North America fell sharply in 2018, declining from US$111 billion in 2017 to US$30 billion in 2018
China’s belt and road plan helping foreign firms and hurting mainland exporters, say Canton Fair exhibitors
- The Belt and Road Initiative is China's plan to grow global trade along the Silk Road trading routes to Europe, Africa and the Middle East
- There are now a growing number of foreign exhibitors from belt and road countries at the country’s biggest export fair that is currently underway in Guangdong province
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua