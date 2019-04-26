The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority has invited entertainment companies to bid for the overall planning and conceptual design of a tourism development and supporting facilities on the eastern artificial island of the bridge. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge seeks world-class tourist attraction to alleviate Chinese tourist congestion
- Bridge authority seeking to address complaints that US$15.3 billion bridge is not commercially viable
- Attraction could also further relieve mainland tourist congestion concerns in Tung Chung on Lantau Island
Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
Trucks aren’t using Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge because rules are unclear, says Kerry Logistics chief George Yeo
- Sea crossing was touted as major part of China’s Greater Bay Area plan but commercial use remains low
- Logistics company boss says complexity of using bridge means firms are unsure whether it is cost effective to do so
