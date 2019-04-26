Channels

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority has invited entertainment companies to bid for the overall planning and conceptual design of a tourism development and supporting facilities on the eastern artificial island of the bridge. Photo: Martin Chan
Economy

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge seeks world-class tourist attraction to alleviate Chinese tourist congestion

  • Bridge authority seeking to address complaints that US$15.3 billion bridge is not commercially viable
  • Attraction could also further relieve mainland tourist congestion concerns in Tung Chung on Lantau Island
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 3:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority has invited entertainment companies to bid for the overall planning and conceptual design of a tourism development and supporting facilities on the eastern artificial island of the bridge. Photo: Martin Chan
Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
China

Trucks aren’t using Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge because rules are unclear, says Kerry Logistics chief George Yeo

  • Sea crossing was touted as major part of China’s Greater Bay Area plan but commercial use remains low
  • Logistics company boss says complexity of using bridge means firms are unsure whether it is cost effective to do so
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 8:30am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
