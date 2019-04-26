Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer for a second round of trade talks in Washington on Thursday, while Finance Minister Taro Aso had a separate discussion with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with the topic of currencies on both agendas. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan opposed to linking currency to trade despite American fears over US dollar devaluation
- Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Finance Minister Taro Aso met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- US Treasury has placed Japan, China, Korea, India, Germany, and Switzerland on its monitoring list due to potentially questionable foreign exchange policies
Topic | Currencies
Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say
- ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
- Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
