Guo Shuqing, party chief of China’s central bank, said the concept of technology exchanges originated in the West and developed countries have benefited massively from it. Photo: Bloomberg
United States’ escalation of trade tensions ‘solves nothing’, China’s financial regulator says
- Damage caused by Washington’s moves ‘very limited’, Communist Party chief of People’s Bank of China Guo Shuqing says
- Allegations Beijing engages in forced technology transfers ‘groundless’, he says
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
