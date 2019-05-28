LIVE
Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets heading up, ignoring latest gloomy trade comment by Trump
- US-traded Alibaba looking at secondary listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports
- Cosco Shipping Holdings (1919 HK) raised to buy at Jefferies
(L-R)Henderson Land Vice-Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit; Chairman Lee Shau-kee; and Vice-Chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing during an event on 21 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/ Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s second-wealthiest man Lee Shau-kee hands over Henderson Land’s rein to his two sons as he retires as chairman
- The city’s second-richest man has officially stepped down after Henderson Land’s annual general meeting, handing the rein of Hong Kong’s second-largest property developer to his two sons
- Valued at HK$215 billion (US$27 billion), Henderson Land is currently the second-largest Hong Kong property developer by market capitalisation
Topic | Henderson Land
(L-R)Henderson Land Vice-Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit; Chairman Lee Shau-kee; and Vice-Chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing during an event on 21 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/ Sam Tsang