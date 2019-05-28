Channels

China Business
LIVE

Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets heading up, ignoring latest gloomy trade comment by Trump

  • US-traded Alibaba looking at secondary listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports
  • Cosco Shipping Holdings (1919 HK) raised to buy at Jefferies
     
Published: 9:27am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 28 May, 2019

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Alamy
Photo: Alamy
Published: 9:27am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 28 May, 2019

(L-R)Henderson Land Vice-Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit; Chairman Lee Shau-kee; and Vice-Chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing during an event on 21 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/ Sam Tsang
Business

Hong Kong’s second-wealthiest man Lee Shau-kee hands over Henderson Land’s rein to his two sons as he retires as chairman

  • The city’s second-richest man has officially stepped down after Henderson Land’s annual general meeting, handing the rein of Hong Kong’s second-largest property developer to his two sons
  • Valued at HK$215 billion (US$27 billion), Henderson Land is currently the second-largest Hong Kong property developer by market capitalisation
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:14am, 28 May, 2019

(L-R)Henderson Land Vice-Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit; Chairman Lee Shau-kee; and Vice-Chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing during an event on 21 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/ Sam Tsang
