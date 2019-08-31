Ongoing anti-government demonstrations, heading into its third month, are showing Hong Kong’s apprehension over the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence over the city’s economic and political systems. Photo: Reuters
Is China using Hong Kong protests to chip away at city’s economic freedoms?
- Hong Kong’s future as international financial hub brought into question as Beijing pressures companies to toe Communist Party line on protest crackdown
- Flagship carrier Cathay Pacific, as well as a host of developers, have already disassociated themselves from the demonstrations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The yuan’s share in international payments dropped to 1.81 per cent in July from 1.99 per cent in June, slipping behind the Canadian dollar as the sixth most-used international transaction currency. Photo: AFP
China’s dream of making the yuan a global currency hit by Hong Kong protests, depreciation, analysts say
- The yuan slipped to the sixth most-used international transaction currency in July, behind the Canadian dollar, according to financial messaging service provider Swift
- Chinese authorities have let the yuan’s exchange rate depreciate by about 15 per cent against the US dollar since the onset of the US trade conflict in March last year
Topic | Yuan
