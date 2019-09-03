Defiant university students, school pupils and citizens from all walks of life went on a citywide strike on Monday, giving the embattled government an ultimatum to meet their demands or face escalated protest action. Photo: Felix Wong
Zara denies supporting Hong Kong protests after claim by Chinese state media over citywide Monday’s strike
- Spanish fashion retail chain accused by ‘Global Times’ after it closed some of its stores in the city during Monday’s strike
- Incident latest example of the mounting pressure facing businesses, with Versace, Coach and Taipan Bread and Cake having already fallen foul
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Defiant university students, school pupils and citizens from all walks of life went on a citywide strike on Monday, giving the embattled government an ultimatum to meet their demands or face escalated protest action. Photo: Felix Wong
US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
China says Donald Trump’s attempts to use Hong Kong as ‘bargaining chip’ in US trade talks will fail
- Commentary on state broadcaster says US president contradicted himself in latest remarks and that trade issues should not be politicised
- Donald Trump on Friday claimed China’s response to anti-government protests had been restrained because it didn’t want to jeopardise trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters