SCMP
Defiant university students, school pupils and citizens from all walks of life went on a citywide strike on Monday, giving the embattled government an ultimatum to meet their demands or face escalated protest action. Photo: Felix Wong
Economy

Zara denies supporting Hong Kong protests after claim by Chinese state media over citywide Monday’s strike

  • Spanish fashion retail chain accused by ‘Global Times’ after it closed some of its stores in the city during Monday’s strike
  • Incident latest example of the mounting pressure facing businesses, with Versace, Coach and Taipan Bread and Cake having already fallen foul
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 2:17pm, 3 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China says Donald Trump’s attempts to use Hong Kong as ‘bargaining chip’ in US trade talks will fail

  • Commentary on state broadcaster says US president contradicted himself in latest remarks and that trade issues should not be politicised
  • Donald Trump on Friday claimed China’s response to anti-government protests had been restrained because it didn’t want to jeopardise trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:53am, 2 Sep, 2019

