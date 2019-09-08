Channels

Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city. Photo: Roy Issa
Zhang Lin
Zhang Lin

Is China trying to replace Hong Kong with Shenzhen?

  • With support from the former British colony, Shenzhen has grown from a sleepy fishing village to a centre for hi-tech, but can it really overtake its world-famous neighbour?
  • Beijing-based analyst Zhang Lin considers the central government’s plan to make it a socialist model city
Zhang Lin

Zhang Lin  

Updated: 3:44pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, pictured in October 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Business

Shenzhen, a blueprint for Chinese cities, must abandon Hong Kong’s property model, warns China’s ‘godfather of real estate’ Meng Xiaosu

  • Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, said flawed property policies were the root of many of Hong Kong’s social ills
  • The government of Shenzhen took the idea of selling land-use rights to developers through auctions from Hong Kong
Topic |   China property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 12:38pm, 7 Sep, 2019

