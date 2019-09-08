Is China trying to replace Hong Kong with Shenzhen?

Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city. Photo: Roy Issa
Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city. Photo: Roy Issa
Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, pictured in October 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Shenzhen, a blueprint for Chinese cities, must abandon Hong Kong’s property model, warns China’s ‘godfather of real estate’ Meng Xiaosu
- Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, said flawed property policies were the root of many of Hong Kong’s social ills
- The government of Shenzhen took the idea of selling land-use rights to developers through auctions from Hong Kong
