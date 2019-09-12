Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion last month, with the sharp US$15.6 billion decline the biggest since monthly data was first published in 1997. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s forex reserves drop in August due to ‘technical classification’, monetary authority says
- Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion, the biggest drop since monthly data was first published in 1997
- The sharp US$15.6 billion decline was due to assets being transferred to local banks, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion last month, with the sharp US$15.6 billion decline the biggest since monthly data was first published in 1997. Photo: Bloomberg
Total foreign reserve assets of US$432.8 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation in Hong Kong or 45 per cent of the city’s total money supply, added the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank. Photo: Handout
Capital outflows amid Hong Kong’s protests could have caused record drop in forex reserves, analysts say
- Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion in August
- The US$15.6 billion decline was the biggest since the data was first published in 1997, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Total foreign reserve assets of US$432.8 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation in Hong Kong or 45 per cent of the city’s total money supply, added the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank. Photo: Handout