The United States will be able to rise prices for letters and small parcels from July next year after reaching a compromise on Wednesday with members of the Switzerland-based Universal Postal Union. Photo: Kyodo
US global postal rate deal will have limited impact on Chinese exporters, observers say
- The United States will be allowed to set its own rates for inbound international letters and small packages starting in June 2020
- But observers say the new rates will have less impact on China than Washington had envisioned
Topic | Ecommerce
Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China’s free-trade zone on its border with Vietnam is fighting an uphill battle to woo investors amid US trade war
- The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
- China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
Topic | China economy
