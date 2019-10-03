Channels

The Greater Bay Area now has a combined gross domestic product of US$1.34 trillion and a population of 68 million and the plan calls for it to grow and overtake similar economic zones, such as the San Francisco Bay Area or the Greater Tokyo Area, in coming decades. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economy

Can China’s Greater Bay Area offer relief to Hong Kong’s housing woes?

  • China’s Greater Bay Area plan to link Hong Kong and Macau with nine mainland Chinese cities could play a role in attracting workers and retirees
  • Hong Kong is dealing with rising property prices and lack of affordable housing for its 7 million residents, but questions remain if moving to China can be a viable option
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Cissy Zhou  

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:40am, 3 Oct, 2019

