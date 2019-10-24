The US and European Union have long complained about China’s unfair treatment of foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: Reuters
China’s new law aimed at equal market treatment draws scepticism from observers
- Observers are sceptical whether a new law aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign firms operating in China will be successfully implemented
- The law is China’s latest effort to demonstrate its commitment to opening up market access amid a trade war with the United States
Topic | China economy
The US and European Union have long complained about China’s unfair treatment of foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: Reuters