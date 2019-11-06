Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

To tackle financial risks in the banking system, China has taken a hard stance against shadow banking. Photo: Reuters
Economy

China regulatory failure to contain financial excesses putting off some foreign investors

  • As long as demand for credit from cash-strapped small businesses and investors remains unaddressed, financial excesses are likely to recur, analysts say
  • Despite regulatory clampdown P2P lending platforms are unlikely to disappear because banks are reluctant to lend to small companies due to credit risk
Topic |   Peer-2-Peer
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

To tackle financial risks in the banking system, China has taken a hard stance against shadow banking. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China upgrading local government financial monitoring system to rein in ‘hidden debt’

  • China is strengthening a national monitoring system that keeps tabs on some 700,000 local government financing vehicles
  • Beijing has launched a number of programmes to rein in excess local debt and risky bank lending in recent years
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 1:02pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.