To tackle financial risks in the banking system, China has taken a hard stance against shadow banking. Photo: Reuters
China regulatory failure to contain financial excesses putting off some foreign investors
- As long as demand for credit from cash-strapped small businesses and investors remains unaddressed, financial excesses are likely to recur, analysts say
- Despite regulatory clampdown P2P lending platforms are unlikely to disappear because banks are reluctant to lend to small companies due to credit risk
Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AFP
China upgrading local government financial monitoring system to rein in ‘hidden debt’
- China is strengthening a national monitoring system that keeps tabs on some 700,000 local government financing vehicles
- Beijing has launched a number of programmes to rein in excess local debt and risky bank lending in recent years
