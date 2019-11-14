A new show at the Beijing Exhibition Centre charts China’s economic development. Photo: Weibo
China’s economic success given ample plugging in new exhibition, while glancing over problems
- A new exhibition at the Beijing Exhibition Centre carefully narrates China’s economic transformation from backwater to global power
- But the show glosses over historical moments like Mao Zedong’s disastrous Great Leap Forward or China’s public debt problems
