The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Economy

Hong Kong democracy act and future of ‘one country, two systems’ worry investors as city reels from protests

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump to become law after it was passed by the US Senate
  • The ‘one country, two systems’ policy guarantees Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:15am, 23 Nov, 2019

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China Economy

Hong Kong people could feel ‘most of the pain’ from US human rights act, American experts warn

  • The bill, which is awaiting approval from the US Senate, is designed to ensure China does not undermine Hong Kong’s special autonomy status
  • But American experts suggest that if the US uses the ‘one-off’ tool it would needlessly punish the city’s residents and lose leverage over the situation
Topic |   Human rights
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:20am, 21 Nov, 2019

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
