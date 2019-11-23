The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong democracy act and future of ‘one country, two systems’ worry investors as city reels from protests
- The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump to become law after it was passed by the US Senate
- The ‘one country, two systems’ policy guarantees Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong people could feel ‘most of the pain’ from US human rights act, American experts warn
- The bill, which is awaiting approval from the US Senate, is designed to ensure China does not undermine Hong Kong’s special autonomy status
- But American experts suggest that if the US uses the ‘one-off’ tool it would needlessly punish the city’s residents and lose leverage over the situation
Topic | Human rights
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen