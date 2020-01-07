The collapse of a number of high-profile P2P lenders sparked grievances and protests across China. Photo: Reuters
China’s scandal-plagued P2P sector faces ‘continued pressure’ in 2020 amid tightening regulation
- Once seen as a valuable source of credit for vulnerable consumers and businesses, China’s peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders have been embroiled in a wave of scandals
- The internet-based lending industry faces ‘further industry contraction’ amid increased regulatory and capital requirements in 2020, analysts say
