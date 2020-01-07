The collapse of a number of high-profile P2P lenders sparked grievances and protests across China. Photo: Reuters
Economy

China’s scandal-plagued P2P sector faces ‘continued pressure’ in 2020 amid tightening regulation

  • Once seen as a valuable source of credit for vulnerable consumers and businesses, China’s peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders have been embroiled in a wave of scandals
  • The internet-based lending industry faces ‘further industry contraction’ amid increased regulatory and capital requirements in 2020, analysts say
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The collapse of a number of high-profile P2P lenders sparked grievances and protests across China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee

Beijing-based correspondent Amanda Lee covers markets and the economy for the Post, with an interest in China's economic and social landscape. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she joined the Post in 2017 and has previously worked for Thomson Reuters and Forbes.