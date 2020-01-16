Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed a partial trade agreement with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘unwise’ to rush phase two talks with US, urges patience after partial deal

  • Vice-Premier Liu He has told Chinese media it would be foolish to chase a phase two trade deal with the United States when the ink on phase one is not yet dry
  • Liu’s comments diverged from those of US President Donald Trump, who has said the next stage of trade negotiations would start soon
