Lululemon is facing a backlash in China after an employee shared an ‘insulting’ coronavirus-related design online. Photo: Getty Images
Lululemon distances itself from ‘Bat Fried Rice’ T-shirt after design stirs nationalist backlash in China

  • Canadian brand apologises after employee posts coronavirus-related T-shirt design to Instagram, causing outrage among Chinese internet users
  • Lululemon says the ‘Bat Fried Rice’ design was not created by the company and is ‘inappropriate and inexcusable’
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:31pm, 21 Apr, 2020

