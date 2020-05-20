China’s private sector firms want tighter oversight of local government finances to ensure they pay contractors on time. Photo: Xinhua
China’s private firms demand tighter oversight of local governments as virus causes spike in late payments

  • Private firms in China are calling for tighter monitoring of local governments that fail to pay contractors on time
  • Tax cuts to support growth and higher spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic have weakened fiscal positions of regional authorities
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 20 May, 2020

